Delivery bakkie hijacked in PE

By Gareth Wilson - 17 August 2018
Image: iStock

A courier bakkie was hijacked in Struandale at 8.50am on Wednesday while the driver was en route to do a delivery.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said two men forced the driver out at gunpoint before fleeing with the bakkie.

Police received a tip-off and later raided a house in Soweto-on-Sea, where they recovered at least 10 boxes of items, a television and washing machine. No-one was home at the time.

Police are attempting to track down the home owner as well as the bakkie.

