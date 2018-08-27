'Chip truck' hijacked in PE

A truck transporting hundreds of packets of chips was hijacked while leaving Finro Cash and Carry in Grahamstown Road, Sydenham, at 2:15pm on Monday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that a black VW polo with three occupants forced the truck off the road shortly after it drove off from Finro’s.

The truck, from Queenstown, was in the Bay doing routine deliveries.

“Three men, one with a firearm,approached the driver. The driver was held at gunpoint forced to drive the truck while the other suspects followed in the car,” he said.

“The men directed the driver to a storage depot on Cape Road in Greenbushes where they off loaded several packets of chips off the truck.”

Labans said the driver was then forced to drive into the suburb of St Albans where the truck was parked on the side of the road.