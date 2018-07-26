i
News

PE businessman catches alleged hijacker

Suspect allegedly tried to hijack truck in full view of plain-clothed detectives

By Gareth Wilson - 26 July 2018

A Port Elizabeth businessman chased down a hijacking suspect, floored him with a brick and held him until police picked him up minutes later.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard
Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos

Most Read

X