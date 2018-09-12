South Africa’s road safety watchdog has called for a motorist to be charged with murder after a street race ended in a gruesome fatal crash at the weekend.

The BMW M4 with four occupants was torn to pieces when it hit a tree at high speed on Houtkop Road in Vereeniging‚ Gauteng.

Video footage‚ purportedly taken shortly before the crash and shared on social media‚ showed two passengers in the powerful German vehicle – one of whom was holding a drink – urging the driver to speed.

The passengers‚ not wearing seat belts‚ praised the car’s performance and the fact that it had “four pipes” – referring to the car’s four exhaust pipes – as it followed a white vehicle at speed.