Alleged hijackers nabbed after taking car

Two suspects were arrested about five hours after allegedly hijacking a car on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the hijacking happened in Zoza Street in Korsten at about 1am.

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 36-year-old man was hijacked while dropping a friend off in the same street.

“While dropping a friend off, two men approached the Golf 3 and grabbed the keys out of the ignition,” she said.

“The one suspect got into the passenger back seat and then choked the driver until he lost consciousness before taking him out of the car. He was then left on the side of the road.”

Naidu said the driver spent about five hours walking the streets looking for his vehicle as he claimed he knew the alleged hijackers.

“When he could not find them on his own, he waved down a passing police van. The police had however spotted the vehicle shortly before being told about the hijacking,” she said.

By 6am the vehicle was found in Durban Road, Korsten.

“The two occupants in the vehicle were arrested,” she said.

Both men, aged 26 and 28 years, are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.