Three injured in Saturday gang shootings

Three people were shot and injured in a two separate gang-related incidents in Timothy Valley, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest shooting left a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old injured. “At about 7pm on Saturday two woman were shot in the legs while standing outside a shop in Lingelihle Street .

“It is alleged that they were standing outside the shop when they heard several gunshots. During this period, they were shot. The teenager sustained a gunshot wound in her leg while the 22 year old was hit on her knee,” she said.

In the same street, at about 11:30am, an 18-year-old also shot .

“He was in the street when a group of men approached him. As they got near to the victim, one of the men pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at him,” Naidu said.

“The victim started running and realised later that he was shot in his leg.”

Naidu said: “We are sill looking into the motives for these shootings and at this stage it remains unknown. The two women are believed to be innocent bystanders while the shooting earlier in the day was believe to be a targeted shooting by gang members,” she said.

No arrests have yet been made.Three cases are under investigation by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.