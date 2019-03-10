Teenager injured in gang shooting

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting at the weekend.

The man, who is not being named for his protection, was found lying in Fitchart Street, in Helenvale, shortly after he was shot.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident took place at about 8pm on Friday, when the victim and two friends were walking in the street.

“The victim and two friends went to a shop in Fitchart Street when the suspect approached from behind and stood behind him. “The suspect produced a firearm and fired one shot at the victims head and ran away. He sustained a bullet wound behind his ear,” she said.

The suspect then fled.

Naidu said the motive for the shooting was unknown but confirmed that the gang investigation team had taken over the case.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.Since the beginning of the month, three people were killed in separate gang-related incidents.

On March 5, Bramley Van Wyk, 36, was gunned down after two men driving a car chased him down Second Ave in Windvogel near Helenvale and shot him.

The previous day, Charles Bibby, 45, was shot and killed in Barberry Road, Arcadia. On March 1, Billy Kleinhans, 54, in Mistletoe Street, Arcadia.

All the cases are under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.