Deceased Ironman competitors identified

The two competitors who died following the swim leg of the Ironman African Championship at Hobie Beach, in Port Elizabeth, have been identified.

Leon Stanvliet, 63, from George, and Andre Trichardt, 58, from Durban, died on Sunday morning

By midday, the police confirmed that the event organisers and police had informed that next-of-kin.

Officials on the scene said that it appeared Stanvliet had convulsions during the swim and Trichardt is believed to have had a heart-related problem during the swim

Both were taken out of the water by rescuers and attempts to resuscitate them failed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that both incidents happened about 10 minutes apart and that both were declared dead when they reached the hospital.

“At this stage we are awaiting the postmortem results to determine the exact causes of death. No foul play is believed to be part of the incidents and two inquest cases are under investigation,” she said.

Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman African Championship. Both athletes required medical attention during the swim portion of Sunday’s race and were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of both athletes, whom we will continue to support.”Ndzimande said that no further comment would be provided at this time.