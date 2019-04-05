Clampdown on crime sees more raids in northern areas

Two houses in the Bay's northern areas were raided and a firearm, as well as a small amount of drugs, confiscated on Thursday evening.

The raids form part of a clampdown operation on crime in the Bay’s northern areas and follows four houses were raided on Wednesday and five people arrested as well as drugs and a gun confiscated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the raids were carried out by the national intervention and public order policing units, as well as the tactical response team between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday.

“Two houses in Helenvale and Shauderville were raided after search warrants were obtained,” she said.

“At the Voissen Street house in Helenvale, a small amount of dagga was seized and no arrests effected.”

During the raid at the house in Glendinning Road, Schauderville, a 9mm firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition were found.

“In addition to this, 86 mandrax tablets, 48 rolls of dagga and a small amount of tik was seized. The estimated street value of the drugs is R10,000,” Naidu said.

“As police reached the property, the suspect saw them and ran away.”

The gun is not reported stolen and belongs to a man in East London.

“It is unclear how it ended up in this house and detectives are now following up leads to trace the owner.”

In remains unclear at this stage if the firearms is one of the 169 guns missing from the East Cape Gun Traders vault.

In January, police shut the shop down and confiscated 359 guns belonging to the company and private owners who had booked their weapons in.

The discovery of the missing guns was made after 18 were found in a bag following a shoot-out between police and gangsters in January.

Several firearms have since been confiscated in the northern areas and traced back to being part of the cache from the gun shop – some of which are privately owned firearms placed in the care of the shop.

Police confirmed they are still attempting to track down the firearm owners who booked their firearms in at the gun shop for safekeeping.

Naidu said operations were ongoing and would continue as part of their campaign to get drugs and guns off the streets.