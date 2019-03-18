Bethelsdorp man injured in Nelson Mandela Bay gang shooting

A man was shot and wounded on Sunday in yet another gang-related incident in Nelson Mandela Bay's northern areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting happened in the Riemvasmaak Informal Settlement in Bethelsdorp at about 2:40pm when a 26-year-old man was shot in the yard outside his house.

Police did not name the victim or the hospital at which he is being treated for his protection.

Naidu said before the shooting, the two attackers had called the young man to the fence.

“As he was walking towards them one suspect pulled out a firearm and started shooting at him. The accomplice then took the firearm from the shooter and also started shooting at him,” she said.

“The suspects ran away when the victim managed to escape into his house and call for help.”

Naidu said the man was shot in the back and leg. She also said the incident was gang related.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.