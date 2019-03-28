Two injured in Kleinskool shooting

Two people were injured in a gang-related shooting in Kleinskool on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the shooting happened at about 9.30pm while three men - aged 29, 23 and 21 - were walking in Independence Street in Kleinskool.

"It is alleged that an unknown suspect approached the three from behind and fired several shots [at them]," she said.

"The 29-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his back and the 23-year-old was shot in his leg."

Naidu said that the third person escaped unharmed.

"Motive for the incident is under investigation and no one has yet been arrested," she said.

Naidu said that it is suspected to be gang related.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated by Bethelsdorp detectives.