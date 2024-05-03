One person died on the N10 between Cradock and Cookhouse in an accident involving three trucks.
Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a manganese truck had been driving towards Cookhouse while a Twizza truck was driving towards Cradock and an Afri Express truck was parked next to the roadway.
“It is alleged that the Twizza truck hit a stationary truck from the back and lost control and then hit an oncoming manganese truck,” Binqose said.
“There was one fatality from the manganese truck.”
Twizza Group marketing manager Lance Coertzen said they were aware of the incident involving one of their trucks on Thursday.
“As we gather information and assess the situation, we recognise the importance of transparency,” Coertzen said.
“However, due to the preliminary nature of the investigation and out of respect for all parties involved, we are not in a position to offer detailed commentary.
“Rest assured, a comprehensive internal investigation will be pursued.”
One dead in truck accident on N10
Image: SUPPLIED
