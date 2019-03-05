Midnight murder in PE's northern areas brings body count to three

The Bay’s northern area death toll has risen to three over the last five days, with another man gunned down in the early hours of Tuesday.

The latest shooting left Bramley Van Wyk, 36, dead.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Van Wyk was killed after two gunman driving a car chased him down Second Ave in Windvogel near Helenvale.

"A car stopped close to the victim when two suspects jumped out and started chasing him. At the time, the victim [Van Wyk] was sitting outside a house in the street,” Naidu said.

"During the foot chase several shots were fired by the two gunmen."

Van Wyk managed to scale a nearby fence and hide inside a yard before the gunmen shot him at point blank range. Naidu confirmed that Van Wyk was shot multiple times.

This comes only hours after Charles Bibby, 45, was shot and killed in Barberry Road, Arcadia, at about 9.40am on Monday.

Bibby was shot and killed while provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga was en route to Bethelsdorp police station.

Ntshinga was visiting the area visiting the family of Billy Kleinhans, 54, in Wallflower Street, Bethelsdorp - 800m from where Bibby was killed.

Kleinhans was killed in a shooting on Friday night when an unknown gunman shot him while he was walking through an open field in Mistletoe Street.

Kleinhans and Van Wyk’s murder is under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit while Bibby’s murder is being investigated by Bethelsdorp police station detectives.