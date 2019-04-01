Death toll rises in weekend gang shootings

Ongoing gang violence which gripped the northern areas at the weekend, claimed two lives in separate incidents.

A man was fatally shot at midday on Sunday in the weekend's second gang-related shooting.

This follows the death of innocent bystander Alvineesha Brookes, 12, on Saturday night who was shot in a gunfight between rival gangs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 28-year-old man was found lying in Deverill Road in Helenvale at about 11.50am on Sunday.

He had been shot in the back and jaw.

“It is alleged that the victim was standing in the walkway passage between Leith and Deverill roads when a suspect approached him from behind and started shooting at him,” she said.

Naidu said the suspect fled after the shooting.

Following the death of Brookes, residents turned violent, stoning suspected gangster Tavern Moss, 25, to death and injuring a 16-year-old before partly demolishing a suspected drug house in Bardien Street, Bethelsdorp.

By Sunday afternoon, police arrested four suspects, as well as a 21-year-old who is believed to be affiliated to the NTB gang, for the murder of Brookes.

All five are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Tuesday.