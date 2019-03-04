Teenager killed after pulling gun on Port Elizabeth taxi driver

A 16-year-old who pulled a gun on a Port Elizabeth taxi driver was shot and killed in what is believed to have been a standoff over taxi fare.

The incident happened at about 8.30am in Van Vuuren Street, Bethelsdorp shortly after the teenager was picked up in Stanford Road.

Police are withholding the teenager's name until the next of kin have been alerted.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said during the altercation, the 47-year-old taxi driver, who had a legal personal firearm, shot when the teenager pulled out the gun.

“He got out of the taxi when it stopped and refused to pay the taxi conductor," Labans said.

"An argument ensued when the teenager allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the man. The driver then got out of the car resulting in the teenager allegedly pointing the firearm at both of them," he said.

"The driver claims that he then pulled out his firearm and shot the teenager."

Labans said that the teenager fled on foot and later fell about 500m away from where the taxi had stopped.

"The teenager was shot in the back and died on the scene. According to the preliminary investigation, the teenager was shooting while running away,” he said.

The taxi driver was not arrested.

"A case of murder is opened against the driver and two cases of attempted murder against the deceased for allegedly shooting at them.

“As a matter of formality, all three cases will be investigated together.

"Our detectives are looking into his links but at this stage it is unclear if he is affiliated to any gang," he said.

The cases will be investigated by Bethelsdorp police.