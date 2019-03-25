Two gang shootings in the northern areas at the weekend

Despite several shots being fired in two separate gang related shootings at the weekend, all of the targeted individuals managed to walk away unscathed.

The latest incident saw a man, 22, attacked in his house in Livingstone Street in Schauderville at about 1.25am on Monday.

None of the names of the people who escaped are being released as they are now witnesses in attempted murder cases.

The cases are under investigation by Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, commonly known as the gang unit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said of the Monday morning attack: "The suspects ripped off the security door in front of the front door. The complainant pushed a couch in front of the door to prevent the suspects from entering the house.

"Several shots were fired through the front door as well as the bedroom window.

"A few minutes after the shots stopped, the complainant heard a vehicle pulling away."

In another incident, at about 5.30pm on Sunday, five people, aged between 17-33 years old, were shot at in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

Naidu said that the five were sitting in the backyard of a flatlet in Dace Place in Borchard Street, Gelvandale when they heard a woman shouting.

"One of the men looked out from the flatlet and noticed two men armed with pistols. The two suspects both fired several shots in his direction," she said.

"A bullet penetrated the prefabricated wall and struck his television set."

Naidu said that it is believed residents chased the gunmen who fled on foot.