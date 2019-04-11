Three robberies in Nelson Mandela Bay on same day

Two Port Elizabeth businesses, as well as a house in Uitenhage, were robbed in three separate incidents on Wednesday.

The latest incident saw the Sixth Avenue Supermarket, in Walmer robbed for the third time in three weeks.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 29-year-old shop manager was held at gunpoint inside the shop at about 7.30pm.

“Four suspects entered the shop and one produced a firearm. The suspects threatened the man, as well as the two shop assistants, forcing them into a room where they were tied up,” she said.

“The suspects then proceeded to ransack the shop, taking cigarettes, money, groceries, as well as three cellphones, before fleeing on foot.

“When the shop owner arrived later, he found the three staff members tied up," Naidu said.

In another incident at about 1pm, the 26-year-old manager and his two assistants at Cellular World in Cape Road's Pick n Pay centre were held up by three suspects.

“One produced a firearm and tied up the victims. About 24 cellphones and a small amount of cash was taken,” Naidu said.

A fourth suspect was standing on look-out outside the shop during the robbery.

“The suspects ran off after the robbery. One of the centre's security guards entered the shop shortly after the robbery took place and untied the victims,” Naidu said.

During a house robbery at 3.30pm in Uitenhage, three gunmen stormed into the Ross Gradwell Street home.

according to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, the three suspects allegedly threatened a 53-year-old woman and her two children with firearms.

“The suspects covered the victims with towels and stole clothing, cellphones, jewellery, a laptop and cash before fleeing the scene.

"At this stage, it is unknown whether a getaway vehicle was used,” he said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Two business robbery cases and another of house robbery are under investigation.