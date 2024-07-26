Missing Walmer vehicle recovered in Joe Gqabi district after three days

The police in the Joe Gqabi district, with the assistance of private security, arrested a 25-year-old man, and recovered a vehicle, which was reported stolen in Walmer, Gqeberha, on Tuesday.
The man faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse, on Thursday, at about 9.30pm, police received information about a flagged white bakkie headed towards Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear).
“The information was circulated in all police communication radio channels.
“Moments later, SAPS members with a private security company, spotted a bakkie fitting the description driving at high speed on the R56, and gave chase.
“The bakkie was cornered and stopped a few kilometres outside Nqanqarhu.
“One occupant, the driver, was arrested.”
Roelofse said the man would appear in the Nqanqarhu magistrate’s court on Monday.
“There is a possibility that additional charges may be added during the course of the investigation.”
Joe Gqabi district police commissioner Maj-Gen Lindelwa Vellem commended the team for their efforts.
“A swift and prompt response resulted in the arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle.
“Your efforts are commendable,” Vellem said.
