News

Missing Walmer vehicle recovered in Joe Gqabi district after three days

By Herald Reporter - 26 July 2024
Police have recovered a vehicle, which was reported stolen in Walmer, Gqeberha, in the Joe Gqabi District
RECOVERED: Police have recovered a vehicle, which was reported stolen in Walmer, Gqeberha, in the Joe Gqabi District
Image: SUPPLIED

The police in the Joe Gqabi district, with the assistance of private security, arrested a 25-year-old man, and recovered a vehicle, which was reported stolen in Walmer, Gqeberha, on Tuesday.

The man faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse, on Thursday, at about 9.30pm, police received information about a flagged white bakkie headed towards Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear).

“The information was circulated in all police communication radio channels.

“Moments later, SAPS members with a private security company, spotted a bakkie fitting the description driving at high speed on the R56, and gave chase.

“The bakkie was cornered and stopped a few kilometres outside Nqanqarhu.

“One occupant, the driver, was arrested.”

Roelofse said the man would appear in the Nqanqarhu magistrate’s court on Monday.

“There is a possibility that additional charges may be added during the course of the investigation.”

Joe Gqabi district police commissioner Maj-Gen Lindelwa Vellem commended the team for their efforts.

“A swift and prompt response resulted in the arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle.

“Your efforts are commendable,” Vellem said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read