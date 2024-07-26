The police are desperately searching for an East London man who was last seen going into the bathrooms at Greenacres Shopping Centre in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Willie Petrus Horne, 62, went to the bathroom at about 1pm on Thursday, and has not been seen since.
“When family members, also visiting the shopping complex looked for him, they could not find him.
“He apparently has serious memory problems at times, and it might be that he does not know where he is,” Beetge said.
Beetge urged anyone who had seen the man to contact detective WO Hendrik Ferreira on 067-266-5162 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Man, 62, missing after going to bathroom at shopping complex
Image: SUPPLIED
