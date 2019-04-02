Jikeleza driver in court for robbery

A Port Elizabeth jikeleza taxi driver appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court for allegedly robbing passengers while giving them a lift.

Patrick Mnguni, 39, was arrested on Friday in Kwazakhele and appeared in court on Monday where he was charged with robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mnguni picked up passengers and then diverted from his route before allegedly robbed them.

Mnguni was arrested for a robbery on January 13. At the time, he was transporting a 28-year-old woman in his taxi from Cleary Park to Kenako Mall when he robbed her.

Janse van Rensburg said as the vehicle approached the Old Bethelsdorp Road intersection, the driver informed his passenger that there was a roadblock ahead and he needed to make a detour.

“He brought the vehicle to a stop on a gravel road and robbed the complainant of her cellphone. He threatened her with an iron bar and forced her out of the vehicle before driving off,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said it was believed more people had been targeted and robbed by the suspect.

Police are urging the other victims to contact Mount Road cluster detective head Colonel Paul Oranje on 082-779-7247.

Mnguni will remain in custody until Monday April 8 when he is due to appear in the same court.