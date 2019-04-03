Durban father dies, son wounded confronting armed robbers

A 50-year-old man died after trying to take on a gang of armed robbers who stormed and ransacked his Durban home on Tuesday night.

The man’s 30-year-old son was wounded when the six armed men opened fire on them after they gave chase.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the men stormed the man’s Umbilo home after 8pm.

"The suspects ransacked the house and removed a TV, cellphone and jewellery, and thereafter sped off in their getaway vehicle."

Zwane said the father and son gave chase.

When they eventually tracked down the armed men, the robbers opened fire on the two, hitting the older man in his neck, chest and left thigh.

"The son sustained gunshot wounds to the upper arm and both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention.

"The father later succumbed to his injuries," said Zwane.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Umbilo police station".