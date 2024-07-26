News

Retired Woolhope principal shows he’s not done yet

After 40 years of service, Rashaad Jaram accepts a new job at the helm of another school

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 July 2024

Despite having dedicated four decades of service to one school before retiring, the former principal of Woolhope Secondary School simply cannot quit his passion for education and has taken up a new position at the age of 64.

Rashaad Jaram arrived in Gqeberha in 1984 after earning his BA degree and University Education Diploma (UED) from the University of Durban-Westville...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read