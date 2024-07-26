Retired Woolhope principal shows he’s not done yet
After 40 years of service, Rashaad Jaram accepts a new job at the helm of another school
Despite having dedicated four decades of service to one school before retiring, the former principal of Woolhope Secondary School simply cannot quit his passion for education and has taken up a new position at the age of 64.
Rashaad Jaram arrived in Gqeberha in 1984 after earning his BA degree and University Education Diploma (UED) from the University of Durban-Westville...
