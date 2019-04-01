'Armed response officers' rob sports betting outlet

Two men posing as armed response officers robbed Hollywoodbets in Walmer Boulevard in South End on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said two robbers, dressed in ADT uniforms with bulletproof vests, entered the premises at 9.40am claiming to respond to an alarm activation.

“Even though the 39-year-old cashier explained that no alarm was pressed, they requested she open the door for them to confirm that everything was indeed in order.

"When the door opened, the men threatened the woman with firearms,” he said.

“At the time of the robbery, the cashier was busy counting the money which was lying on the table. The suspects grabbed the money and walked out.”

A getaway car is believed to have been parked in a nearby side street.

Labans said no one was injured during the robbery and a case of armed robbery is under investigation.