Man held after Kragga Kamma store stabbing

A man has been arrested after the stabbing, robbery and attempted rape of woman working at Ornamental Concrete in Theescombe on Monday.

The business is on the same premises as Running Waters conference, function and wedding venue in Kragga Kamma Road.

The suspect, 23, known as “Oupa”, was hiding at the squatter camp in Seaview on Tuesday, Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The woman, 27, was stabbed in a robbery at the store. Her assailant tried to strangle her but she managed to escape.

The suspect is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.