Taxi owner robbed in KwaNobuhle

A taxi owner was robbed inside her Majoka Street home in KwaNobuhle on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 53-year-old woman, who is not being named as she is the complainant in a criminal case, awoke at about 5.30am to find two men inside her bedroom.

“One of the suspects was armed with a firearm, while the other one had a knife. They demanded she hand over money and valuables,” he said.

“She complied and they managed to open the safe, taking an undisclosed amount of money, as well as her personal firearm.”

Nkohli said the police was alerted to the incident after the men ran off.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.