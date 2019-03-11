Suspect pretends to be Pep store employee during robbery

A gang of three men robbed Pep store in the Avenues shopping centre in Heugh Road, Walmer at 10.15am on Monday.

During the robbery, one of the suspects put a Pep jacket on and posed as an employee while telling an unsuspecting customer that the computers were off line.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one man stood at the door while one of the suspects ushered four members of staff and a customer to the back of the shop at gunpoint.

“They were tied up with their shoe laces while the third suspect went to the manager's office and demanded that the safe be opened,” she said.

“The suspect then grabbed six large bags off the shelves and forced the manager to put all the cellphones inside.”

While the robbery was underway, one of the robbers told a customer that the systems were off line.

“During the robbery, the customer walked in off the street. The suspect put a Pep employee jacket on and told the client that the systems were off line and nothing could be purchased,” Naidu said.

“The customer then left none the wiser that there was a robbery.”

Naidu said after money was stolen from the tills and cellphones packed in the bags, the gang fled the store and escaped in a getaway vehicle parked nearby.

No one was injured in the robbery.A case of armed robbery is under investigation.