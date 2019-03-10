News

PE day-care robbed

The man, who was not armed with a weapon, stolen two cellphones and baby clothes before running away.

By Gareth Wilson - 10 March 2019
A Port Elizabeth day-care in Central was robbed by a man who pushed his way into the building on Saturday afternoon.
Image: file pic

An unarmed man forced his way into a Bright Angels day-care centre in Western Road, Central, and stole two cellphones.

The incident happened at 3:30pm on Saturday as two employees, were still inside the building waiting for one parent to collect their child.

“While they were inside the premises, doors were not locked but closed when an unknown man entered. He threatened them while demanding money,” he said.

“The victims tried to push the door closed as he was trying to enter but he overpowered them. He took baby clothes and two cellphones and fled on foot.”

Labans said that no weapons were seen and no one was injured. After the man fled, the police were alerted.

A case of business robbery is under investigation.

