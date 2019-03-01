Seven suspects escape in Motherwell cash-in-transit robbery

Two G4S cash-in-transit security guards were robbed of money and firearms outside a Motherwell Shopping Centre on Thursday afternoon.

The incident, in which seven robbers held two guards at gunpoint, resulted in a money box - containing an unknown amount of cash - being stolen.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the guards were en route to top up an ATM inside the Tynira Street shopping complex in Motherwell when they were accosted at about 3:15pm.

“Two guards were allegedly taking money to an ATM when they were robbed of one box of money. Both guards' firearms were stolen.

“One of the guards was pushed against a wall and he sustained injuries,” she said.

Muridili said the guard was taken to hospital and no shots were fired during the robbery.

Some of the suspects escaped on the back of bakkie which sped off after the incident.

Muridili said the bakkie was found abandoned in Ndumba Street about a kilometer away shortly after the heist.

Officials confirmed the bakkie had been reported stolen in January in Motherwell.

The matter has been transferred to the Hawks for investigation.