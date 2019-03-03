Schauderville couple robbed of two cellphones in their home

A Schauderville couple are fortunate to have only lost two cellphones after being confronted by a knife-welding thief in their home on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said no injuries were sustained during the robbery.

“The woman said she heard a bang on the back of the door in the early hours of the morning.

“When she went to investigate, there was already a man who had entered through the front door.”

“She managed to run out of the house after the suspect swore at her.

“The suspect then went to the bedroom where he threatened the husband with a knife. He stole two cellphones before running away.”

Rheeder said a case of house robbery was being investigated.