Schauderville couple robbed of two cellphones in their home

The pair woke up to find the suspect already in their house

By Tremaine van Aardt - 03 March 2019
A couple in Schauderville were fortunate to escape, after being confronted by a suspect in their home on Sunday morning.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Schauderville couple are fortunate to have only lost two cellphones after being confronted by a knife-welding thief in their home on  Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said no injuries were sustained during the robbery.

“The woman said she heard a bang on the back of the door in the early hours of the morning.

“When she went to investigate, there was already a man who had entered through the front door.”

“She managed to run out of the house after the suspect swore at her.

“The suspect then went to the bedroom where he threatened the husband with a knife. He stole two cellphones before running away.”

Rheeder said a case of house robbery was being investigated.

