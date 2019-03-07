Pretoria man robbed at Bay guesthouse

A Pretoria man was robbed inside a cottage at a Sardinia Bay guesthouse at about 2am on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 23-year-old booked into the guest house in Kingfisher Lane on Wednesday.

Naidu said that the man woke to three men inside his bedroom.

"One was allegedly armed with a firearm and another with a crowbar and the third with a panga," she said.

"The complainant was tied up with cable ties and locked in the bedroom. He was here on business with the owner of the guest house.

“The suspects also broke into another cottage on the premises.

"A total of five TV sets, two cellphones, a small amount of cash and some of the complainant’s belongings were taken."

Naidu said the value of the stolen items was yet to be determined.

“Entry to the cottages were gained by removing the bathrooms windows,” she said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.