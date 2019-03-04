Guard tied up during Ebenezer Centre robbery

A 32-year-old security guard was tied up during a robbery at the Ebenezer Centre in Algoa Park on Monday morning.

The guard was accosted at about 4am by three men wearing balaclavas while doing security checks on the premises.

The Centre is situated at the corners of Whyteleaf Drive and Birchwood Street in Algoa Park.

Police spokesperson Alwin Labans said one of the suspects had a firearm.

"They forced him into the guard house, where his hands were bound together with his shoelaces," he said.

"The men then went into the building and used an angle grinder to cut open two drop safes."

Labans said three televisions and money were stolen.

"The suspects are believed to have used a vehicle to escape, however, detectives are following up leads on what car was used,” Labans said.

"The guard managed to press the panic button after the suspects fled."

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.