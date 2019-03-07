Another man killed in suspected hit murder

Another Port Elizabeth man has been killed in what appears to be the latest hit-style murder.

Sinethemba Payi, 30, was shot at his home in Mbilini Road, Kwazakhele at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

This brings the number of people killed in alleged hit-style murders in Nelson Mandela Bay to 13 since late in January.

While the motive for the brutal murders remains unclear, police have confirmed it was most likely a targeted hit.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said three suspects knocked on Payi's front door and yelled for him to open.

"When he opened the door he was shot three times by the suspects. They then ran away on foot," he said.

“His 25-year-old girlfriend found him at the front door and he passed away on the scene.”

Beetge said the girlfriend had alerted police and nothing appeared to be stolen.

According to police, Payi is the complainant in a robbery case in 2018, where no suspects were identified.

On February 20, Siyabulela Vena, 40, was shot multiple times and his seven-month-old daughter Asesakhe was shot at least twice, while they were lying in bed in their Soweto-on-Sea home.

Little Asesakhe was lying between Vena and his 32-year-old girlfriend, who managed to escape unscathed.

On February 17, Akhona Josah, 26, was shot dead inside his house in Cambridge Road, Veeplaas.

Three men barged into the house demanding to talk to Josah.

He was then shot multiple times inside the house before the suspects fled on foot.

The other nine people killed in hit murders in the Bay since January are Vuyani Ndike, 40, Themba Makalima, 25, Sabelo Ngquphe, 30, Baba Ningi, 48, Nkululeko Gcakasi, 44, Pamela Ngamlana, 27, Marina Ntamo, 37, Ludwe Papu, 42, and James Pietersen, 42.

Beetge confirmed no arrests in any of the cases had been made.