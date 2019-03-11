Learning suffers with 124 pupils in a class

Overcrowding at Nozuko Senior Secondary School in Mthatha is so bad that in one class there was no room for the teacher. Another has 124 pupils in it. When the DispatchLIVE visited last week, four pupils were sharing a desk meant for two, which complicated movement for both pupils and teachers. In one class a teacher was wringing with sweat.

