#Covid19 | All you need to know about coronavirus
"The world is in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century." - President Cyril Ramaphosa
THE LATEST FIGURES AT A GLANCE
NEWS
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the ...
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting on ...
Criminals using ‘coronamania’ to fleece the unwary
Cyber-criminals are exploiting coronavirus fears by offering bogus vaccines on fake websites according to the South ...
Keeping the kids out of mischief during coronavirus school shutdown
The untimely closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has left parents grappling with ways to keep their ...
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says courts won't close - yet
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there will be no shutdown of South Africa’s courts in response to the Covid-19 virus ...
Corona stigma leaves Eastern Cape woman in isolation
From Bizana to Belgium and then to the Bay, a woman who tested negative for Covid-19, on three separate occasions, says ...
Pakistan T20 Super League semis postponed because of coronavirus
Pakistan's Twenty20 cricket league was suspended on Tuesday just hours before the start of the semi-finals because of ...
SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus
With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus‚ a number of South ...
'Hot girl' licks plane toilet seat for TikTok coronavirus challenge
A TikTok user has been slammed on social media after posting a six-second 'coronavirus challenge' video
How to keep sane in a time of coronavirus madness
As coronavirus continues to plunge the world into uncertainty, constant news about the pandemic can affect the mental ...
ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage
Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are ...
What is Covid-19?
The spread of the disease is thought to happen mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs ...
Parent at St Dominic’s Priory School tested negative for Covid-19
A parent at Port Elizabeth’s St Dominic’s Priory School has tested negative for coronavirus, this after being in ...
Stormers coach fears economic fallout from Covid-19 lockdown
Dobson was responding after Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said Super Rugby must resume in five weeks or face the ...
Covid-19 live updates: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...
Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...
What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus
As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus ...
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.
Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they don't stop panic buying
Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...
Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut
More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed ...
Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a ...
Rand Easter Show postponed after surge in coronavirus cases
The Rand Easter Show has been postponed due the surge in Covid-19 cases
OPINION
Coronavirus has forced us to rethink the future
A year ago, I made a presentation to the National School of Government arguing that the public service needs to be ...
May we not forget our humanity as killer virus lurks
More than a week after SA registered its first positive case of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced ...
SA has got this: It is now up to us
The government, beleaguered as it is after a wasted decade, systemic maladministration and mismanagement, corruption ...
Covid-19 may bring ANC chickens home to roost
Thanks to corruption there’s no money to combat the virus or stimulate the economy when it’s all over
Amid virus jitters, sanity must prevail
The coronavirus pandemic has infected every facet of life, giving rise to extremes in behaviour. Countries are in ...
From the president's desk
This virus will be extremely disruptive, and our priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of all South ...
Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South Africa’s agriculture?
There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...
Violence and viruses bring changes for education
The continuing levels of violence on campuses this year have once again raised the question: is it time to radically ...
Finding source vital to prevent recurrence
The COVID-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human ...
Virus brings out new ugliness in form of racism against Chinese
There was a massive outcry, as well there should be, when Chinese television advertisements for soap used a black ...
Hoping Covid-19 carnage will save the planet? Then you’re the problem
Fear is overshadowed by the casual monstrousness of believing that the mass death of others is a good thing
RESOURCES
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 24-HOUR HOTLINE NUMBER: 0800 029 999
MULTIMEDIA
Nelson Mandela Bay has ramped up measures to counter the deadly coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe, with the first case reported in SA this week. Read more: https://bit.ly/2VTQvHg
SOCIAL MEDIA
Click on the link below to contact the health department's coronavirus WhatsApp helpline:
Follow the health department's tweets as it happens: