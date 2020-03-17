News

#Covid19 | All you need to know about coronavirus

"The world is in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century." - President Cyril Ramaphosa

17 March 2020

THE LATEST FIGURES AT A GLANCE

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the ...

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting on ...

By Herald Reporter
Criminals using ‘coronamania’ to fleece the unwary

Cyber-criminals are exploiting coronavirus fears by offering bogus vaccines on fake websites according to the South ...

By Gareth Wilson
Keeping the kids out of mischief during coronavirus school shutdown

The untimely closure of  schools due to the coronavirus  pandemic has left parents grappling with ways to keep their ...

By Zamandulo Malonde
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says courts won't close - yet

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there will be no shutdown of South Africa’s courts in response to the Covid-19 virus ...

By Karyn Maughan
Corona stigma leaves Eastern Cape woman in isolation

From Bizana to Belgium and then to the Bay, a woman who tested negative for Covid-19, on three separate occasions, says ...

By Simtembile Mgidi
Pakistan T20 Super League semis postponed because of coronavirus

Pakistan's Twenty20 cricket league was suspended on Tuesday just hours before the start of the semi-finals because of ...

By AFP
SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus‚ a number of South ...

By Nick Said
'Hot girl' licks plane toilet seat for TikTok coronavirus challenge

A TikTok user has been slammed on social media after posting a six-second 'coronavirus challenge' video

By Unathi Nkanjeni
How to keep sane in a time of coronavirus madness

As coronavirus continues to plunge the world into uncertainty, constant news about the pandemic can affect the mental ...

By Unathi Nkanjeni
ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are ...

By Kgothatso Madisa
What is Covid-19?

The spread of the disease is thought to happen mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs ...

By Herald Reporter
Parent at St Dominic’s Priory School tested negative for Covid-19

A parent at Port Elizabeth’s St Dominic’s Priory School has tested negative for coronavirus, this after being in ...

By Yolanda Palezweni
Stormers coach fears economic fallout from Covid-19 lockdown

Dobson was responding after Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said Super Rugby must resume in five weeks or face the ...

By George Byron
Covid-19 live updates: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank

All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...

By TimesLIVE
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...

By Khanyisile Ngcobo
What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...

By Naledi Shange
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus ...

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.

By Cebelihle Bhengu
Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they don't stop panic buying

Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...

By ERNEST MABUZA
Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.

By Iavan Pijoos
Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed ...

Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a ...

By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rand Easter Show postponed after surge in coronavirus cases

The Rand Easter Show has been postponed due the surge in Covid-19 cases

By Iavan Pijoos
Coronavirus has forced us to rethink the future

A year ago, I made a presentation to the National School of Government arguing that the public service needs to be ...

Malaika wa Azania
Columnist
May we not forget our humanity as killer virus lurks

More than a week after SA  registered its first positive case of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced ...

Editorial Comment
SA has got this: It is now up to us

The government, beleaguered as it is after a wasted decade, systemic maladministration and mismanagement, corruption ...

Ismail Lagardien
Columnist
Covid-19 may bring ANC chickens home to roost

Thanks to corruption there’s no money to combat the virus or stimulate the economy when it’s all over

Justice Malala
Columnist
Amid virus jitters, sanity must prevail

The coronavirus pandemic has infected every facet of life, giving rise to extremes in behaviour. Countries are in ...

Editorial Comment
From the president's desk

This virus will be extremely disruptive, and our priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of all South ...

Cyril Ramaphosa
President
Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South Africa’s agriculture?

There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
Violence and viruses bring changes for education

The continuing levels of violence on campuses this year have once again raised the question: is it time to radically ...

Jonathan Jansen
Columnist
Finding source vital to prevent recurrence

The COVID-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human ...

By Wanda Markotter
Virus brings out new ugliness in form of racism against Chinese

There was a massive outcry, as well there should be, when Chinese television advertisements for soap used a black ...

Ismail Lagardien
Columnist
Hoping Covid-19 carnage will save the planet? Then you’re the problem

Fear is overshadowed by the casual monstrousness of believing that the mass death of others is a good thing

Tom Eaton
Columnist

RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 24-HOUR HOTLINE NUMBER: 0800 029 999

MULTIMEDIA

Nelson Mandela Bay has ramped up measures to counter the deadly coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe, with the first case reported in SA this week. Read more: https://bit.ly/2VTQvHg

Click on the link below to contact the health department's coronavirus WhatsApp helpline:

Follow the health department's tweets as it happens:

