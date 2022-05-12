Cabinet 'pleased' as SA reaches 50% adult vaccination milestone, says Gungubele
But there is concern about a recent spike of Covid-19 infections
More than 50% of SA’s adult population in five provinces have had their Covid-19 jabs, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.
“The cabinet is pleased that people continue to choose vaccination as their first line of defence against Covid-19 after statistics showed we have reached the milestone of more than 50% of adult vaccinations in five provinces,” he told media after a cabinet meeting earlier this week.
Cabinet, however, expressed concern at the spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of SA. Previously, health minister Joe Phaahla warned that the country was headed for a fifth wave of infections but hoped it would be less severe than previous waves.
“The virus is still a threat and vaccination remains the most effective weapon to protect ourselves,” said Gungubele.
“Cabinet calls on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so to protect themselves and their loved ones. We should also all continue to adhere to Covid-19 prevention protocols, including wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth, washing hands with water and soap or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and keeping a safe social distance of at least one metre.”
On economic issues, Gungubele said cabinet welcomed investments which would help fight unemployment.
These included the opening of the R800m Corobrik Kwastina brick manufacturing factory at Driefontein in Gauteng, the launch of a hydrogen-powered truck by Anglo American and the opening of a R650m plant by Irish food company The Kerry Group, aimed at producing sustainable food across the continent. It will operate from KwaZulu-Natal.
On issues of safety and security, cabinet condemned the killing of six people in Khayelitsha and the killing of Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
“These senseless murders are a reminder that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
“Cabinet urged people to work with the government in the fight against crime and GBVF. Together we can ensure that our communities and streets are safer for all people, including the elderly, women and children,” said Gungubele.
TimesLIVE
