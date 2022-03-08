How far is SA from reaching its initial 'herd immunity' goal?

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the government is still aiming for a 70% vaccination target, which would allow it to further ease restrictions.

At the start of the vaccine rollout, the government set a target to jab 40-million people, or 67% of the population, to reach the point where enough people are immune to the coronavirus to prevent it spreading unchecked.

Phaahla, who was briefing the media at the weekend, said the number of fully vaccinated individuals currently stands at about 17-million, or about 43%.

He said 47.95% of adults had received at least one jab — 56.5% coverage for women and 43.5% for men.

“If we were to reach 70% coverage, this will make us able to open up a lot more activities and reduce the need for a lot of the health measures.

“The biggest drawback is the young population between 18 and 34 years of age. We need at least five million more of this age group vaccinated so that they can boost their coverage to at least 60%, which will also push the national coverage closer to at least 60%.”