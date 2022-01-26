Gauteng records nearly 1,400 of SA's 4,500 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

SA recorded just more than 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with nearly 1,400 of them in Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday that there were 4,514 new Covid-19 cases identified across SA.

Of the new cases, 1,376 were in Gauteng, 645 were in the Western Cape and 567 were in KwaZulu-Natal. No other province had more than 500 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.