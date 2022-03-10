SA records 1,867 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths: NICD

Of the new cases, 683 were in Gauteng, 483 in the Western Cape and 280 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that there have been 3,688,423 confirmed cases and 99,656 deaths to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 60 hospital admissions in the past day, taking to 2,486 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE