Do people with weak immune systems qualify for an extra Covid-19 booster shot?

People with certain illnesses or who are on treatments that weaken their immune systems will soon be able to get an extra Covid-19 booster shot.

The health department announced it will soon be updating the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) so that this vulnerable group can walk in at a vaccination site and get a booster dose.

BusinessLIVE reported the system will be updated to allow people with weak immune systems, such as cancer or HIV, to come in for a booster shot, in addition to the booster they received last year.

The jabs offer less protection to people with weak immune systems.

An immunocompromised person still qualifies for a booster shot on top of their extra dose.