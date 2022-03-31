I’m feeling nauseous: Is it food poisoning, a tummy bug or Covid-19?

Though a less common symptom of Covid-19, the coronavirus may cause gastrointestinal problems, including nausea and diarrhoea. Experts say it can be distinguished from food poisoning or viral gastroenteritis when it is accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases explains that symptoms of eating contaminated food can develop within 30 minutes or a few hours and last a few days. The gastrointestinal symptoms may be more severe than a tummy bug.

Symptoms of viral gastroenteritis usually manifest one to three days after exposure to the virus and improve within days, lessening in severity over time.