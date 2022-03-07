Has SA's Covid-19 infection rate decreased in line with government's expectations?

The Department of Health hoped that by the end of February the positivity rate of Covid-19 infections would be lower than 5%, saying it is its “greatest disappointment” that it is not.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the past two weeks have seen 12 districts across the country record spikes in Covid-19 infections compared to the previous two weeks.

Phaahla was speaking during an online media briefing on the government's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our major disappointment is that the number of infections is that they have not declined as steadily as we had wished for. We had hoped that by the time we reach the end of February, we would be at less than 5% positivity. Twelve of the 52 districts have seen spikes in infections which is leading to a plateau in the curve of infections instead of a complete flattening and decline,” said Phaahla.

The minister said the positivity rate was between 7% and 10% in the past four weeks.