×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating Covid-19?

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
24 May 2022
The World Health Organization says antibiotics do not cure or prevent Covid-19.
The World Health Organization says antibiotics do not cure or prevent Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Antibiotics should not be used to prevent or treat Covid-19 because they don’t work against viruses, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Antibiotics can be prescribed to treat secondary bacterial infections which can be a complication of Covid-19 in severely ill patients.

“Antibiotics do not work against viruses; they only work on bacterial infections. Covid-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment of Covid-19.

“In hospitals, physicians will sometimes use antibiotics to prevent or treat secondary bacterial infections which can be a complication of Covid-19 in severely ill patients.

"They should only be used as directed by a physician to treat a bacterial infection,” said the organisation. 

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says adopting non-pharmaceutical measures such as maintaining social distancing, hand washing and self-isolation when sick, as well as vaccination, are more effective in providing protection against Covid-19. 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read