Kabega Park police station temporarily closed for decontamination
The Kabega Park police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the community service centre would be operating from the satellite station at Seaview and could be reached on 082-442-1282.
“Some services will also be operating from the SA Police Services information desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre between 6am to 6pm.
“The acting station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel ZD Bodlani can also be reached on 061-650-2191,” she said.
Residents will be informed when the station reopens.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.