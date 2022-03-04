SA records 1,853 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

There were 1,853 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (650), followed by the Western Cape (420) and KwaZulu-Natal (369).

This brings to 3,679,539 the total number of infections across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.