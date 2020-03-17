News

#Covid19 | All you need to know about coronavirus

"The world is in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century." - President Cyril Ramaphosa

17 March 2020

THE LATEST FIGURES AT A GLANCE

NEWS

News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the ...

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting on ...

By Herald Reporter
Sport

Stormers coach fears economic fallout from Covid-19 lockdown

Dobson was responding after Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said Super Rugby must resume in five weeks or face the ...

By George Byron
News

Covid-19 live updates: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank

All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...

By TimesLIVE
News

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...

By Khanyisile Ngcobo
News

What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...

By Naledi Shange
News

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus ...

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.

By Cebelihle Bhengu
News

Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they don't stop panic buying

Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...

By ERNEST MABUZA
News

Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.

By Iavan Pijoos
News

Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed ...

Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a ...

By Cebelihle Bhengu
News

Rand Easter Show postponed after surge in coronavirus cases

The Rand Easter Show has been postponed due the surge in Covid-19 cases

By Iavan Pijoos
News

Tourism body calls for calm as travel ban caused by coronavirus takes ...

The travel ban imposed by government as part of 'extraordinary measures' to reduce the impact of coronavirus will have ...

By Ernest Mabuza
News

Covid-19 knocks all spheres of teaching

School attendance, matric farewells, graduations as well as local and international excursions are among the many ...

By Zizonke May
News

Run on hand sanitiser, toilet paper and bleach amid panic-buying

Toilet paper, bleach and hand sanitiser —  these are the products most sought after by Bay shoppers as they follow in ...

By Simtembile Mgidi
News

Checks to be set up at all Eastern Cape entry points

The Eastern Cape government is setting up checkpoints at all points of entry to the province, as well as field ...

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley
News

Oscar Mabuyane worried about impact of virus on rural communities

The Eastern Cape government is anxious about Covid-19 reaching the province and its rural areas.

By Nomazima Nkosi
News

Elections to be halted, but parliament to meet over crucial finance bill ...

More than 200 parliamentarians will be forced to gather in the National Assembly chamber to consider and pass the ...

By Andisiwe Makinana
Read more

OPINION 

Opinion

Coronavirus has forced up to rethink the future

A year ago, I made a presentation to the National School of Government arguing that the public service needs to be ...

Malaika wa Azania
Columnist
Opinion

May we not forget our humanity as killer virus lurks

More than a week after SA  registered its first positive case of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced ...

Editorial Comment
Opinion

SA has got this: It is now up to us

The government, beleaguered as it is after a wasted decade, systemic maladministration and mismanagement, corruption ...

Ismail Lagardien
Columnist
Opinion

Covid-19 may bring ANC chickens home to roost

Thanks to corruption there’s no money to combat the virus or stimulate the economy when it’s all over

Justice Malala
Columnist
Opinion

Amid virus jitters, sanity must prevail

The coronavirus pandemic has infected every facet of life, giving rise to extremes in behaviour. Countries are in ...

Editorial Comment
Opinion

From the president's desk

This virus will be extremely disruptive, and our priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of all South ...

Cyril Ramaphosa
President
AgriLIVE

Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South Africa’s agriculture?

There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
Opinion

Violence and viruses bring changes for education

The continuing levels of violence on campuses this year have once again raised the question: is it time to radically ...

Jonathan Jansen
Columnist
Your Weekend

Finding source vital to prevent recurrence

The COVID-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human ...

By Wanda Markotter
Opinion

Virus brings out new ugliness in form of racism against Chinese

There was a massive outcry, as well there should be, when Chinese television advertisements for soap used a black ...

Ismail Lagardien
Columnist
Opinion

Hoping Covid-19 carnage will save the planet? Then you’re the problem

Fear is overshadowed by the casual monstrousness of believing that the mass death of others is a good thing

Tom Eaton
Columnist

RESOURCES

 

 

 

 

 

HOW TO SELF-QUARANTINE: 10 STEPS

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 24-HOUR HOTLINE NUMBER: 0800 029 999

MULTIMEDIA

Nelson Mandela Bay has ramped up measures to counter the deadly coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe, with the first case reported in SA this week. Read more: https://bit.ly/2VTQvHg

SOCIAL MEDIA 

WhatsApp

Click on the link below to contact the health department's coronavirus WhatsApp helpline:

Twitter

Follow the health department's tweets as it happens:

CROSSWORDS

Lifestyle

Today's cryptic crossword

It's time to put your brain to work

Lifestyle

Today's quick crossword

How fast can you get it done?

X