Covid19 | All you need to know about coronavirus

"The world is in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century." - President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the ...
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting on ...
Stormers coach fears economic fallout from Covid-19 lockdown
Dobson was responding after Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said Super Rugby must resume in five weeks or face the ...
Covid-19 live updates: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...
Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...
What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus
As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to cleaners: They're fighting the virus ...
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to cleaners fighting the coronavirus without access to quality health care.
Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they don't stop panic buying
Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...
Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut
More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed ...
Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a ...
Rand Easter Show postponed after surge in coronavirus cases
The Rand Easter Show has been postponed due the surge in Covid-19 cases
Tourism body calls for calm as travel ban caused by coronavirus takes ...
The travel ban imposed by government as part of 'extraordinary measures' to reduce the impact of coronavirus will have ...
Covid-19 knocks all spheres of teaching
School attendance, matric farewells, graduations as well as local and international excursions are among the many ...
Run on hand sanitiser, toilet paper and bleach amid panic-buying
Toilet paper, bleach and hand sanitiser — these are the products most sought after by Bay shoppers as they follow in ...
Checks to be set up at all Eastern Cape entry points
The Eastern Cape government is setting up checkpoints at all points of entry to the province, as well as field ...
Oscar Mabuyane worried about impact of virus on rural communities
The Eastern Cape government is anxious about Covid-19 reaching the province and its rural areas.
Elections to be halted, but parliament to meet over crucial finance bill ...
More than 200 parliamentarians will be forced to gather in the National Assembly chamber to consider and pass the ...
Coronavirus has forced up to rethink the future
A year ago, I made a presentation to the National School of Government arguing that the public service needs to be ...
May we not forget our humanity as killer virus lurks
More than a week after SA registered its first positive case of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced ...
SA has got this: It is now up to us
The government, beleaguered as it is after a wasted decade, systemic maladministration and mismanagement, corruption ...
Covid-19 may bring ANC chickens home to roost
Thanks to corruption there’s no money to combat the virus or stimulate the economy when it’s all over
Amid virus jitters, sanity must prevail
The coronavirus pandemic has infected every facet of life, giving rise to extremes in behaviour. Countries are in ...
From the president's desk
This virus will be extremely disruptive, and our priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of all South ...
Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South Africa’s agriculture?
There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...
Violence and viruses bring changes for education
The continuing levels of violence on campuses this year have once again raised the question: is it time to radically ...
Finding source vital to prevent recurrence
The COVID-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human ...
Virus brings out new ugliness in form of racism against Chinese
There was a massive outcry, as well there should be, when Chinese television advertisements for soap used a black ...
Hoping Covid-19 carnage will save the planet? Then you’re the problem
Fear is overshadowed by the casual monstrousness of believing that the mass death of others is a good thing
HOW TO SELF-QUARANTINE: 10 STEPS
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 24-HOUR HOTLINE NUMBER: 0800 029 999
