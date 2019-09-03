One dead and another injured in northern areas shootings

One person was killed and another injured in two separate northern areas shootings on Monday night.

Remano van Wyk, 30, was killed at about 8.30pm while with a friend in Yellowwood Street, Arcadia after an unidentified person started shooting at them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Van Wyk ran towards the back of his shack and collapsed and died. His friend managed to escape unharmed.”

Witnesses said it was unclear where the shots came from or how many suspects were involved.

Van Wyk had no known gang affiliation.

Three hours prior, another man was shot at in Deverill Street, Helenvale.

Naidu said the 30-year-old was standing in the garage of a house when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting.

“Shots were fired at the victim and he sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg,” she said.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, who deal with Gang cases, took over the case.

No arrests have been made.