Four firearms recovered in Bay in 24 hours

Four firearms, including one stolen in Worcester in Western Cape 12 years ago, were recovered in Port Elizabeth within in 24 hours during a series of anti-gang unit operations.

The recovery of the weapons come in the wake of a series of gang clampdown operations in the Bay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest recovery was at about 2am on Wednesday, when police raided a house in Maya Street, Zwide.

“Information was received and followed up leading to two firearms being recovered. The two weapons were hidden in the roof of the house,” she said.

“The one firearm was reported stolen in New Brighton in 2018, while the other had the serial number removed.”

Naidu said the 39-year-old homeowner was arrested.

Just an hour prior, police recovered another firearm in Bethelsdorp.

“Members were patrolling when a man spotted the police van and started running through an open field in Barberry Drive, Bethelsdorp.

"During a foot chase, the suspect dropped the firearm,” she said.

“The suspect managed to evade arrest but the firearm was recovered. It was stolen in Worcester in 2007.”

Another firearm was recovered at about 10am on Tuesday, when police responded to an armed robbery in Motherwell.

“Members were nearby the spaza shop when they responded and confronted two of the suspects. They were arrested and a firearm recovered.

“A further two suspects, however, managed to escape.”

Naidu said all the firearms had been sent to the ballistic unit to ascertain if they were connected to other crimes.

The arrested men will appear in the respective magistrate courts on Thursday.