Mount Pleasant officially Eastern Cape's best-performing GET school

The selection process for this esteemed award was rigorous, with a focus on several key criteria including management, leadership, governance, teaching quality and academic outcomes. Mount Pleasant Primary School stood out among its peers, showcasing exemplary practices in each of these areas. The school's commitment to excellence in education, coupled with its dedication to holistic student development, earned it this prestigious honour.

The MEC Excellence Awards, conceptualised and initiated by Gade in 2023, serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate the continuous improvement in the performance of the education department in various aspects, including the National Senior Certificate examinations. The department's notable achievement of an 81.42% pass rate for the Class of 2023, up from 65% in 2017, has been a catalyst for optimism and motivation across the province and the country at large.

The awards programme, now in its second year, has expanded its scope to include recognition for excellence in extra-curricular activities, acknowledging the vital role they play in the overall education system. Additionally, the introduction of a special category called the “Popularity Award” aims to make the education profession relatable to the youth by recognising teachers who positively influence narratives through social media.

Mount Pleasant Primary School's success at the MEC Excellence Awards is a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement. Through innovative teaching methodologies, effective governance structures, and a nurturing learning environment, the school has set a standard of excellence for educational institutions across the province.

This article was sponsored by Mount Pleasant Primary School.