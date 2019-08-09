Yolanda Faro makes an arresting statement in a ‘man’s world’

A 21-year career in law enforcement probably makes Yolanda Faro the best person to speak about the slowly evolving culture in what was historically not a woman’s playground.

“Years ago, law enforcement was seen as strictly a man’s job,” the Nelson Mandela Bay metro police chief said.

“It was unusual to see a woman in uniform.

“But as time went by, more women became interested in law enforcement and the numbers grew.

“When I started in this metro, I could see there was scepticism [from my colleagues], but over time I think they realised women brought a special dynamic to policing.

“For example, you get to a sexual offence crime scene and women by nature approach a situation differently from most men.

“This is sometimes the best as it stops the situation escalating.

“You start to see the change in mindset when people see results,” Faro, who commands 132 metro police officers, said.

“If I look back to when I started in the industry, we have come a long way. Roles are now changing and men are accepting that women are needed just as much in the profession.

“I insist on being treated as an equal and I insist all my officers are treated as equals.”

She said criminals did not distinguish between men and women police officers.

“When a criminal points a gun at you, you cannot say to him ‘please don’t shoot me because I am a woman’.

“It will not work. You will be shot.”

Faro started her career at the Cape Town traffic department in 1998. “It is very much a military style environment so the uniform and rank are respected more than the gender of the person.”

And she is quick to acknowledge the support of her management team – mostly men.

But while the gender dynamics within law enforcement are slowly changing, convincing some people remains a challenge.

Faro says she still arrives at meetings where a “Mr Faro” is expected. “It is a reality that people assume the police chief is a man.

“It was tough at first. I think once people see [that you know what you are doing], they pretty much do not care if the boss is male or female as long as they get the job the done.”

Faro said the main challenge in her job was a lack of capacity.

“You can only do so much if you do not have manpower,” she said.

She plans – depending on budgets – to establish K9 and equestrian units, a drug and gang task team and a CCTV camera response unit.

Deputy chief Frik Terblanche described Faro as a fearless leader who leads by example.

“She has the respect of every man working here, without a doubt,” he said.