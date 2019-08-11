Bay Anti-Gang Unit finds four stolen guns over long weekend

“The firearm had been reported stolen in Jansenville in February.”

Naidu said the man was not arrested but a docket was opened pending further investigation.

This comes after a bust on Saturday when the same unit executed a search warrant at a known gangster's house in Gelvandale.

“The 26-year-old suspect was found to have ammunition and drugs inside the house. Three 9mm rounds of ammunition, 45 packets of tik, three cellphones and a sum of money were confiscated,” Naidu said.

“The suspect was detained on charges of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.”

In another incident at 10.30pm on Saturday, members from the same unit recovered a 9mm pistol while doing foot patrols in Vastrap, Bethelsdorp.

“The suspect saw police approaching and started running. The man, a known gangster, was arrested and the 9mm pistol he threw on the ground was recovered.” Naidu said.

This comes after a 9mm Glock – also with the serial number removed – was found in Motherwell when the Anti-Gang Unit responded to a call about a business being robbed in NU 29.

“Police arrived and while they were searching the area for the suspects the firearm was found lying on the ground near to the premises,” Naidu said.