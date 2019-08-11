Bay Anti-Gang Unit finds four stolen guns over long weekend
Four stolen firearms were recovered in the Bay over the weekend.
The latest recovery was at 10.30am on Sunday when the newly established Anti-Gang Unit arrested a known gangster in Ext 34 in Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man ran into an open field behind Cherry Avenue when he saw the police.
“Members chased after him and caught him. On searching him they did not find anything. The members then backtracked the path he ran and found a .38 special revolver lying in the field,” she said.
“The firearm had been reported stolen in Jansenville in February.”
Naidu said the man was not arrested but a docket was opened pending further investigation.
This comes after a bust on Saturday when the same unit executed a search warrant at a known gangster's house in Gelvandale.
“The 26-year-old suspect was found to have ammunition and drugs inside the house. Three 9mm rounds of ammunition, 45 packets of tik, three cellphones and a sum of money were confiscated,” Naidu said.
“The suspect was detained on charges of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.”
In another incident at 10.30pm on Saturday, members from the same unit recovered a 9mm pistol while doing foot patrols in Vastrap, Bethelsdorp.
“The suspect saw police approaching and started running. The man, a known gangster, was arrested and the 9mm pistol he threw on the ground was recovered.” Naidu said.
This comes after a 9mm Glock – also with the serial number removed – was found in Motherwell when the Anti-Gang Unit responded to a call about a business being robbed in NU 29.
“Police arrived and while they were searching the area for the suspects the firearm was found lying on the ground near to the premises,” Naidu said.
At about 11pm on Friday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Acacia Street, Kamesh, after he was found carrying a stolen firearm.
According to police, the firearm was one of the 169 guns missing from East Cape Gun Traders in Charlo, which was shut down earlier this year.
Several of the firearms have been found in the hands of criminals and gangsters since January.
Provincial commissioner lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga said the recovery of firearms was vital to curbing and eradicating crime.
Ntshinga said this approach of the anti-gang unit was part of their campaign to hunt down and arrest criminals.
“We will flush them out. We will continue until we win the war on gang-related violence in the metro," she said.
The three arrested men are due to appear in court on Monday.